Oiler’s Ryan Strome controls the puck during a hockey test match between Koelner Haie (Cologne Sharks) and the Edmonton Oilers in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (Michael Probst/Associated Press)

COLOGNE, Germany — Ryan Strome scored with 2:53 left in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the German league’s Cologne Sharks 4-3 in an exhibition game Wednesday.

Strome redirected a pass from Ethan Bear for the winner. Tobias Rieder, Milan Lucic and Ty Rattie also scored for the Oilers, who outshot the Sharks 37-19. The game was a homecoming for Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, a Cologne native. He had one assist. Jason Akeson, Moritz Muller and Ben Hanowski scored for Cologne.

The Oilers used the game as a tuneup for their season opener in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Saturday against New Jersey. The Devils beat SC Bern 3-2 in overtime in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday in another European exhibition.

