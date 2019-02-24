Playing at home Sunday for the first time in two weeks, the Washington Capitals brought two new additions with them as the defending Stanley Cup champions look to refine their roster with the postseason in mind.

But as trade-deadline acquisitions Carl Hagelin and Nick Jensen got acclimated to Washington, the Capitals found themselves in a tightly contested matchup against the New York Rangers, ultimately leaning on center Evgeny Kuznetsov for a game-winning goal with 39.6 seconds left in overtime for a 6-5 win.

Despite the positive play from its new players, the tight victory showed that six-on-five play remains a major issue for a Capitals squad that held a 5-4 lead for the majority of the third period. With 30.3 seconds left in regulation, the Rangers found the equalizer from Brady Skjei, forcing the overtime. Capitals goaltender Pheonix Copley was forced into some big-time saves at the front of the net at the start of the five-minute period before Kuznetsov’s goal.

With the standings quickly starting to tighten, Capitals Coach Todd Reirden continued to tinker with line combinations Sunday afternoon, inserting Jensen onto the third defensive pairing alongside veteran Brooks Orpik and switching out forward Chandler Stephenson for Travis Boyd to start on the fourth line alongside Hagelin and center Nic Dowd.

“For us, it is trying to find the right mix that works and that is what you are going to see here for the little while,” Reirden said before Sunday’s victory. “It is some adjustments in some lineups and different combinations up front, on the blue line and what not. It will be some different looks and understanding that we are still working toward our final product of what lineup gives us the best chance for us to have success finishing off the season here.”

Sunday, the Capitals looked re-energized after Reirden described their play on the long road trip as “inconsistent.” Despite the Rangers scoring just 21 seconds into the game with a goal from forward Chris Kreider, the Capitals stormed back in a two-goal flurry late in the first. Center Nicklas Backstrom found the back of the net for Washington’s first goal at the 18:42 mark of the first off a perfectly timed pass from defenseman John Carlson. It was Backstrom’s first goal in 12 games. He scored his second goal in the third period to give the Capitals a 5-3 lead with 3:01 left in the third period.

A mere 21 seconds after Backstrom’s first goal, defenseman Michal Kempny threaded the puck through the Rangers’ five-hole to put the Caps up 2-1 with 57 seconds left in the first period. It was Kempny’s sixth goal of the season. The back-to-back goals were one second shy of the fastest back-to-back goals the Capitals have had this season, when they scored 20 seconds apart on Feb. 18 against Los Angeles.

The Capitals extended their lead in the second period with forward Tom Wilson scoring his third power play goal of the season at the 5:09 mark. It was his 17th goal of the season, a career high, even after the hard-hitting forward missed 19 games this season.

However, the Rangers wouldn’t go quietly, tacking on two straight goals, one at the 18:18 mark of the second period from Skjei and the next from forward Jimmy Vesey only 21 seconds into the third period, tying the score at 3. Dowd scored the go-ahead goal 2:25 into the third period. It was Dowd’s sixth goal of the season and tied his single season career high.

In addition to having the Capitals’ offensive prowess on display, Jensen’s defensive play proved beneficial for most of the afternoon. Jensen received a hearty applause midway through the second period, fighting hard for the puck on the boards, even after losing his stick. Jensen also played on the penalty kill unit in a debut that proved why the team re-signed him to a four-year, $10 million deal shortly after trading for him on Friday.

In addition to Jensen’s debut, Hagelin played in front of the home crowd in Washington for the first time, continuing to show off his speed down ice and penalty kill prowess. The 28-year-old Swede was slotted into the fourth line to start both of this weekend’s matinees, but saw time on the third line in the last five minutes of Sunday’s tight win. Reirden said he will be using Hagelin in different spots as the Capitals continue to shift their lineup.

“He’s going to be that type of player for us, where … his speed is quite noticeable so when different lines need a spark, he’s a great resource to have,” Reirden said. “And like I said, on the penalty kill he is someone who can really disrupt up ice and you know his ability to close and take away time and space both offensively and defensively are a factor. I think we will continue to see him in different spots and you know, he’s going to create some really good competition in our forward groups.”