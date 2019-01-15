New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) chases St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in New York. (Kevin Hagen/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Valtteri Filppula scored 1:37 into overtime and the New York Islanders beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Tuesday night for their 12th win in 15 games.

Jordan Eberle had a goal in the first period for New York, and Robin Lehner stopped 30 shots.

David Perron scored the tying goal in the third period for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington — making his fourth straight start and fourth of his career — finished with 23 saves. St. Louis had won three straight and five of its previous seven.

On the winner, Filppula jumped on the ice, got a pass from Mathew Barzal and skated in on Binnington before beating him from the right side for his 10th of the season.

BLUE JACKETS 4, DEVILS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joonas Korpisalo had 29 saves and three Columbus players recorded a goal and an assist in the win over New Jersey.

Artemi Panarin, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Cam Atkinson carried the offensive load, and Boone Jenner also scored as Columbus won its fourth straight. The Blue Jackets have won six of their last eight games and 11 of the last 14 while sparring with Washington and Pittsburgh atop the Metropolitan Division.

Korpisalo has started three of the last four games ahead of star Sergei Bobrovsky and won each time. The 24-year-old Finn could soon find himself the team’s No.1 goalie as Bobrovsky has refused to sign a contract extension with Columbus and may be traded before the deadline next month.

Blake Coleman scored and Keith Kinkaid had 30 saves for the Devils, who saw a two-game winning streak end

RANGERS 6, HURRICANES 2

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad had two goals and two assists to lead the Rangers past Carolina.

Pavel Buchnevich and Tony DeAngelo each scored twice and Mats Zuccarello added three assists as the Rangers won for only the second time in eight games. Henrik Lundqvist made 24 saves for his 444th win, one behind Terry Sawchuk for sixth place on the NHL’s career list.

Saku Maenalanen had two goals and Curtis McElhinney stopped 22 shots but the Hurricanes lost for just the second time since the new year.

