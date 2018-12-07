CALGARY, Alberta — Calgary Flames forward Ryan Lomberg has been suspended for a game and coach Bill Peters fined $10,000 by the NHL for a confrontation at the end of a game with the Minnesota Wild.

Lomberg went after Matt Dumba when the Wild defenseman steamrolled Flames center Mikael Backlund in the final minute of Calgary’s 2-0 victory Thursday night.

Instigating in the final five minutes of the game resulted in Lomberg’s automatic suspension and Peters’ fine.

The NHL also said Friday that Flames captain Mark Giordano is to have a hearing for kneeing Wild captain Mikko Koivu in the third period. Giordano was assessed a tripping penalty.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.