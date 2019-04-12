Colorado Avalanche (38-30-14, fifth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Calgary Flames (50-25-7, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Calgary leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Flames are 26-10-5 on their home ice. Calgary ranks second in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Avalanche are 17-16-8 in road games. Colorado averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Ian Cole leads the team serving 115 total minutes. The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Flames won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 36 goals, adding 63 assists and collecting 99 points. Derek Ryan has totaled four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 41 total goals and has totaled 99 points. Tyson Barrie has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

