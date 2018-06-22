DALLAS — The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms on a $2.1 million, three-year contract with defenseman Sam Morin.

General manager Ron Hextall confirmed the agreement Friday night late in the first round of the NHL draft. Hextall said Morin is expected to sign the contract Monday.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal says Morin will count $700,000 against the salary cap over the length of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been signed.

Morin tore the ACL in his right knee during the American Hockey League playoffs and is expected to be out until about February. Hextall said knowing that allowed Philadelphia to get the deal done with the 2013 first-round pick who’s expected to be a part of the Flyers’ future blue line.

