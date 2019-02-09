Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart sticks his leg out to block a scoring attempt by Anaheim Ducks’ Ryan Getzal, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 6-2. (Tom Mihalek/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — Carter Hart made 30 saves for his eighth straight victory, Sean Couturier had a goal and two assists and the Philadelphia Flyers scored four times in the first period to rout the slumping Anaheim Ducks 6-2 on Saturday.

Michael Raffl, Oskar Lindblom, Phil Varone, Nolan Patrick and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers. They have won nine of 10.

Adam Henrique and Nick Ritchie scored for Anaheim. The Ducks have lost seven in a row and 19 in the last 21 while ending a forgettable six-game trip.

ISLANDERS 4, AVALANCHE 3, OT

NEW YORK — Ryan Pulock scored his second goal of the game 2:23 into overtime to lift New York past Colorado.

Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist, Josh Bailey also scored, and Robin Lehner stopped 25 shots. The Islanders are 8-1-2 in their last 11 games.

Carl Soderberg had a goal and two assists, Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and J.T Compher also scored for Colorado. The Avalanche have lost six straight.

BLUES 3, PREDATORS 2

ST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 19th goal, rookie Jordan Binnington made 28 saves and St. Louis beat Nashville for its fifth straight victory.

Vince Dunn and Mackenzie MacEachern also scored.

Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville. The teams will meet again Sunday in Nashville.

WILD 4, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. — Former Devils star Zach Parise scored the go-ahead goal and Minnesota beat New Jersey to snap a four-game losing streak.

Linemates Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek and Luke Kunin also scored, and Devan Dubnyk made 16 saves.

Brett Seney and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils.

BRUINS 5, KINGS 4, OT

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron scored a power-play goal at 2:34 of overtime to lift Boston past Los Angeles.

Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Danton Heinen scored in a 3:22 span early in the third period to give the Bruins a 4-2 edge. The Kings rallied to tie it on goals by Nate Thomson and Oscar Fantenberg.

Charlie McAvoy added a goal for Boston. Alex Iafallo and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings.

COYOTES 3, STARS 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Alex Galchenyuk scored twice and assisted on Alex Goligoski’s goal, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots to help Arizona beat Dallas.

The Coyotes ended a five-game losing streak, and a nine-game slid against the Stars. Brett Ritchie and Alexander Radulov scored late goals for Dallas.

SENATORS 5, JETS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario — Winnipeg native Mark Stone scored twice to help Ottawa beat the Jets.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Zack Smith also scored, and Anders Nilsson made 44 saves. Bryan Little and Josh Morrissey scored Winnipeg. The Jets have lost three straight for the first time this season.

SABRES 3, RED WINGS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Casey Mittelstadt and Kyle Okposo scored power-play goals and Buffalo.

Conor Sheary also scored, and Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots. Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.