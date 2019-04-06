Carolina Hurricanes (45-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (37-36-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup against Carolina as losers of four in a row.

The Flyers are 22-25-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has given up 51 power-play goals, killing 78.3 percent of opponent opportunities.

The Hurricanes are 12-13-2 against division opponents. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference recording 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. In their last meeting on March 30, Carolina won 5-2. Teuvo Teravainen recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with a plus-10 in 81 games played this season. Sean Couturier has collected four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Hurricanes Injuries: Calvin de Haan: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

