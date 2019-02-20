Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ondrej Palat, left, reaches for the puck after a collision with Philadelphia Flyers’ Radko Gudas during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas has been suspended two games by the NHL for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov on Tuesday night.

The play occurred late in the third period of the Lightning’s 5-2 win. Gudas received a minor penalty on the play. He is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement and will forfeit $81,707.32.

Also, Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg has been fined $3,091.40, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for interference against Lightning forward Cedric Paquette early in the third period.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.