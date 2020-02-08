The Capitals (36-14-5) have lost two of their past three games.

The game turned during the first five minutes of the second period. With the score knotted at 1, the Flyers got three goals on four shots in a span of 1:45.

Michael Raffl scored the first 2:45 into the period, and Sean Couturier lit the lamp 14 seconds later for his second of the night. Ninety-one seconds later, when things didn’t seem like they could get worse, they did. James van Riemsdyk beat Braden Holtby with a one-handed deflection to make it 4-1.

All three goals came at even strength, sparked by gaping defensive lapses and costly turnovers. The Capitals were gifted three power-play opportunities in the final 11 minutes of the period but came up empty.

The third period began with more of the same. The Flyers scored three times in the first 8:02, the last goal sending Holtby to the bench and fans to the exits.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored 2:58 into the period, Travis Konecny made it 6-1 at 5:47 and Claude Giroux’s tally at 8:02 during a five-on-three power play ended Holtby’s night.

Aube-Kubel’s goal was one of the most egregious of the evening, coming off yet another Capitals turnover in the defensive zone. Michal Kempny’s pass went off Evgeny Kuznetsov’s stick, with the puck finding Aube-Rubel in the left circle.

Holtby (20-11-4) allowed seven goals on 25 shots and lost for the fourth time in his past seven appearances.

Kuznetsov got one back for Washington with 7:43 left.

Ovechkin, chasing his milestone, got plenty of third-period ice time but finished with just two shots on goal. The captain had been on the best heater of his career, scoring 14 goals in his previous seven games. Saturday, in front of a packed home crowd, was looking like the night he would join Mike Gartner, Phil Esposito, Marcel Dionne, Brett Hull, Jaromir Jagr, Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky in the ­700-goal club.

But it would have to wait.

The Capitals were chasing the game from Couturier’s opening goal on the power play with 4:38 left in the first period. The hosts answered on the man advantage thanks to a goal from T.J. Oshie with 1:42 left in the opening frame, his 20th of the season and eighth on the power play. The Capitals’ power play came up empty on its final three chances.

Oshie was moved to the top line Saturday night after playing most of the past two months with the second unit.

Other changes included a shake-up on the blue line, with young defenseman Martin Fehervary joining the lineup and playing on the second pairing with Dmitry Orlov, leaving Nick Jensen a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Fehervary recorded his first NHL point with the secondary assist on Kuznetsov’s third-period tally.