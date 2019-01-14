PHILADELPHIA — James van Riemsdyk recorded a hat trick, and Nolan Patrick had two goals and two assists to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

Wayne Simmonds also had two goals for the Flyers. Carter Hart had 34 saves.

It was just the second win in the last 11 games for Philadelphia, which began Monday with the fewest points in the league.

Jason Zucker, Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Suter scored for Minnesota.

The Wild dropped to 0-5-1 against Metropolitan Division teams.

AVALANCHE 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3



Philadelphia Flyers’ Robert Hagg, left, collides with Minnesota Wild’s Nate Prosser during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 7-4. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

TORONTO — Carl Soderberg had his first career hat trick and Colorado topped Toronto.

Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Matt Calvert also scored for Colorado, which had lost nine of its last 10 games overall (1-7-2), and seven straight in regulation on the road. Semyon Varlamov stopped 17 shots.

Igor Ozhiganov, Kasperi Kapanen and Mitch Marner scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 32 saves in his return to the starting lineup after missing eight games with a groin injury. Auston Matthews added two assists.

Toronto has lost five of its last seven games and four of five at home.

CANADIENS 3, BRUINS 2, OT

BOSTON — Jeff Petry scored 15 seconds into overtime, batting the puck out of the air and past Tuukka Rask to lead Montreal to a win over Boston.

Carey Price stopped 41 shots for the Canadiens. Paul Byron scored a short-handed goal, and Brendan Gallagher also scored to help Montreal earn its third victory in four tries.

Rask made 19 saves but lost for the first time in his last six starts. David Krejci scored a power-play goal — with Rask pulled for a 6-on-4 — with just 38 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Brad Marchand also scored for Boston, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead about six minutes into the game.

DEVILS 8, BLACKHAWKS 5

NEWARK, N.J. — Kyle Palmieri and Blake Coleman each scored twice, and New Jersey had its biggest offensive game of the season in beating Chicago.

Travis Zajac, Sami Vatanen, Kevin Rooney and Brett Seney also scored as the Devils won consecutive games for only the third time since opening the season with four straight wins. Rookie goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood won for the fifth time in seven decisions.

Patrick Kane scored twice and set up two others for the Blackhawks. Brent Seabrook, Dominik Kahun and Brandon Saad also scored for Chicago, which left goaltenders Cam Ward and Collin Delia defenseless most of the game in giving up at least seven goals for the fifth time this season. The eight goals against tied the most given up by the Blackhawks this season.

BLUES 4, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON — Vince Dunn scored his first goal since October, David Perron extended his point streak and St. Louis scored three goals in a five-minute span to beat Washington for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Dunn banked the puck in on a double deflection for his first goal in 33 games and assisted on Perron’s goal with a no-look backhanded pass. Ivan Barbashev and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored.

Perron, who rejoined St. Louis as a free agent in the offseason, has five goals and nine assists during his career-best 11-game point streak.

Jake Allen made 28 saves.

Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading 33rd goal of the season for Washington, which dropped its second in a row. Ovechkin took over sole possession of sixth in NHL history with his 238th career power-play goal and tied Dave Andreychuk at 14th on the all-time list with the 640th goal of his career.

Capitals backup Pheonix Copley allowed four goals on 37 shots.

