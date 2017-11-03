For now, they’re all still residing at the hotel. Young NHLers don’t truly feel secure with a team until they’re told it’s safe to get their own place. For the Capitals’ five rookies, those assurances could take awhile, so the challenge is getting comfortable in the meantime.

Between offseason roster turnover and early-season injuries, Washington has its least experienced team in recent memory. Coach Barry Trotz has seen growth in the rookies on the ice, but the off-ice adjustment often can be just as tricky.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, NHL teams must pay for at least 28 days of hotel accommodations for players new to the league or the franchise, and that can be extended to 56 days if the team hasn’t decided whether the player will be a long-term fixture. A team can of course give a player the blessing to get his own place at any point.

“Usually I check with management on that just because I don’t want to be paying their rent,” Trotz said. “Usually we have that conversation when things settled down. I think probably this year, more than the three previous years, we probably are going to go the distance on some of the hotel stays.”

Said defenseman Brooks Orpik: “I think for most guys, not that it’s any type of guarantee, but I think it’s really settling in when they tell you to kind of get your own place and you get to move out of the hotel. I don’t know if Pittsburgh broke the rules back in the day, but I think we had like eight guys in the hotel until Thanksgiving time, which I think was past the date where they’re supposed to tell you. I think there was like eight of us who were rookies, so we weren’t going to dare complain.”

Sometimes that doesn’t even bring much security. Forward Zach Sanford was settled into an apartment last season when he was sent down to the American Hockey League for three weeks. He then was traded to St. Louis in late February. The rookies at least have each other this season, able to lean on one another as they navigate new experiences together. Three of them share the same floor of their hotel in Arlington, and after they’ve had their post-practice naps, they’ll often grab dinner together.

They also can seek counsel from the veterans. If 23-year-old Swedish defenseman Christian Djoos has a question, he asks fellow Swede Nicklas Backstrom.

“It’s more practical,” Djoos said. “It could be whatever, like, ‘Where do you go buy the best groceries?’”

Defenseman Madison Bowey goes to Orpik with similar queries, such as where’s a good place for dinner (True Food Kitchen in Fairfax’s Mosaic District), or where to take his parents when they’re in town (Filomena in Georgetown).

“It’s just little things like that, just kind of getting to know the parts around the city more,” Bowey said. “Like Georgetown and D.C., I’ve never really ventured out there, so I think I’m just slowly trying to make my way over there and get familiar with everything.”

Orpik also told the rookies about the organic butcher he likes, though their cooking capabilities are limited in a hotel. He decided to host dinner at his house Wednesday night.

“I just figured they’re probably sick of eating out,” Orpik said. “I know for myself, just being on the road for a week, I wanted to get a couple of meals at home. Especially when they’re in the hotel, if you can get them out of there just for a meal here and there, it’s big for those guys. . . .

“Every time a guy gets called up or you have a new guy, I think if you can make them feel comfortable off the ice, it usually has a pretty big translation to how they play on the ice, and vice versa.”

Forward Tom Wilson remembers his rookie season four years ago as a “whirlwind.”

“I mean, my second year, when you go into a rink, you’re like, ‘Have I even been here before?’” Wilson said.

At just 23 years old, he still considers himself one of the young players in the locker room, but in his fifth season, he’s happy to offer guidance to some of his even younger teammates.

“I think [Jakub Vrana] asked me three things yesterday in a text,” Wilson said. “That’s fun, too. It’s fun to be outside your comfort zone and go explore and try new restaurants. . . . I think he asked me for a restaurant and a haircut place yesterday.”

Said Trotz: “They bring some life to all of us old guys. If you talk to any of the veteran guys, they’ll tell you the young guys make them laugh because of some of the things they do or say. They’re almost like younger brothers — that’s best way to describe it — where you feel responsible for them a little bit. At the same time, you kid around with them and you can sort of laugh at them sometimes. They have a youthful energy, which we all need in this game.”