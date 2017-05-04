Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes one of his 36 saves to help the Penguins hold off the Capitals, 3-2, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The closing moments were a snapshot of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ performance: They hacked the puck out of the zone, stuffed shooting lanes with flailing bodies, and the Capitals, with an extra skater stuck in the penalty box, could do little to gain solid footing in the offensive zone.

This was the all-out, all-hands-on-deck effort the Penguins needed with Sidney Crosby out with a concussion. Crosby, the Penguins’ captain and the centerpiece of their offense, missed Game 4 after he was cross-checked by Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen in the first period of Game 3. That left the Penguins without two regular forwards — Conor Sheary also had a concussion — and they responded with a 3-2 win that will be remembered for the player who wasn’t on the ice.

Crosby paced the Penguins to a 2-0 series lead with two goals and two assists in Games 1 and 2. He also led the NHL with 44 goals in the regular season. Without him, the Penguins gritted their way to three goals on 18 shots Wednesday. They leaned on 36 saves by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and blocked 24 more of the Capitals’ attempts. They turned a pile of Capitals mistakes into a lead they desperately protected, and they can win the series Saturday because of it.

“It means everything,” Penguins forward Chris Kunitz said of winning without Crosby. “He’s our leader, he’s a guy that is the face of the organization. When a guy like that goes down, everybody wants to do it for him, because he obviously puts it on the line every single night for us and usually carries us to victory the way he plays. So if we can get out there and try to win for Sid, that’s how we did it tonight.”

A glance at the box score would make this win seem a lot like the Penguins’ Game 1 victory in Verizon Center.

The Penguins also won that contest 3-2, and did so with just 21 shots on goal. But Crosby was on the ice for that game, which lent a bit more elegance to the Penguins’ opportunistic offense. He scored two goals in a 52-second span, the first a whistling shot from the slot and the second a smooth one-time finish in front of the net. The Penguins eventually won on a Nick Bonino goal, and Crosby had his hands all over the result.

But his absence Wednesday made the Penguins’ offense opportunistic in a different way. Their first goal came after Patric Hornqvist burned the slow defensive pairing of Brooks Orpik and Karl Alzner, collected a pinpoint stretch pass from Olli Maata and beat Braden Holtby. The second came when Jake Guentzel banked the puck off the skate of an unsuspecting Dmitry Orlov and into the net. The third was on a power play created by one of six Capitals offensive-zone penalties in the game.

Outside of that, the Penguins generated few high-grade chances. As it turns out, they didn’t need them.

Once the Penguins regained lead on Justin Schultz’s second-period power-play goal, Fleury anchored the defense to the finish. The Penguins put just nine shots on goal in the final two periods, while the Capitals fired 26 pucks Fleury’s way in that time. He saved everything outside of a 1:12 span, which is when the Capitals tied the game with goals from Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nate Schmidt.

But the next one never came, even as the Capitals repeatedly blitzed the Penguins’ zone with hollow scoring chances.

“I thought it was a gutsy, gritty, scrappy game for our group,” Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan said. “Those guys personify that. They were not perfect by any stretch, but I love our compete level.”

Crosby’s injury still hangs over the series, even as the Penguins take a comfortable 3-1 lead to Washington this weekend. His status moving forward is still unclear. The offense didn’t necessarily hum without him. Some Penguins have hinted at their disapproval for Niskanen’s hit, and others have outright stated that they found it dirty in nature.

But they didn’t respond with a retaliatory check. They didn’t look to fight Niskanen or drop any gloves on the ice. Instead they hit the Capitals where it could hurt the most.

“Nobody’s happy about it,” Fleury said. “But we got to be smart about it. We can’t just be going out there taking penalties. I think the best way to make them pay is winning, and we did tonight.”