Massachusetts defenseman Cale Makar (16) looks to shoot on Minnesota-Duluth goalie Hunter Shepard (32) during the first period of the NCAA Frozen Four men’s college hockey championship game Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press)

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Cale Makar to a three-year deal a day after his Massachusetts squad lost in the Frozen Four championship game.

Makar, who’s from Calgary, could make his NHL debut Monday in Game 3 of a playoff series against the Flames. The series is tied at a game apiece.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Makar was the fourth overall pick by Colorado in the 2017 draft.

He just wrapped up a sophomore season in which he led the Minutemen to the title game before falling to Minnesota-Duluth. Makar earned the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey’s top player.

The 20-year-old Makar finished first among NCAA defensemen with 49 points. He’s looking to bring that scoring prowess to the Avalanche blue line.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.