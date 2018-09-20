Montreal Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher and Washington Capitals’ Michal Kempny battle during the third period of an NHL hockey preseason game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

QUEBEC CITY — Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday night at the Videotron Centre.

Michael Chaput, Jacob de la Rose, Artturi Lehkonen and Rinat Valiev also scored for Montreal, and Charlie Lindgren stopped 11 of 13 shots. The Canadiens won for the first time in three exhibition games,

Alex Ovechkin scored in his preseason debut, and Connor Hobbs also connected for the Capitals. Pheonix Copley stopped 20 of 24 shots in the first two periods, and Vitek Vanecek made three saves in the third.

Tomas Tatar, making his debut with the Canadiens after coming to Montreal in the trade with the Vegas Golden Knights for former captain Max Pacioretty, had an assist. Fellow Montreal newcomer Max Domi sat out after being suspended for the remainder of the preseason for sucker-punching Florida’s Aaron Ekblad on Wednesday night.

RED WINGS 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

At Detroit, Evgeny Svechnikov broke a tie with 5:45 left to push Detroit past Chicago.

Gustav Nyqvist added an empty-net goal with 45 seconds left. Thomas Vanek and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Red Wings. Jonathan Bernier and Patrik Rybar split time in goal.

Patrick Kane and MacKenzie Entwistle scored for the Blackhawks, and Anton Forsberg and Kevin Lankinen played in goal.

STARS 3, WILD 1

At St. Paul, Minnesota, Justin Dowling broke a tie with 4:06, Anton Khudobin made 14 saves and Colton Points added 12 in Dallas’ victory over Minnesota.

Miro Heiskanen and Radek Faksa also scored.

Zach Parise scored for Minnesota, and Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves.

ISLANDERS 2, DEVILS 0

At New York, Thomas Greiss made 25 saves in the first two periods, and Christopher Gibson stopped 10 shots in the third in New York’s victory over New Jersey.

Kieffer Bellows and Anders Lee scored. Keith Kinkaid made 25 saves for the Devils.

OILERS 7, JETS 3

At Edmonton, Alberta, Ty Rattie had two goals and three assists and Connor McDavid added a goal and three assists in Edmonton’s victory over Winnipeg.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals, and Jesse Puljujarvi and Milan Lucic also scored to help the Oilers improve to 3-0 in preseason play. Marko Dano, Adam Lowry and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.