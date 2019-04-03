Calgary Flames (50-23-7, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-37-10, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup with Anaheim. He currently ranks seventh in the league with 97 points, scoring 36 goals and totaling 61 assists.

The Ducks are 10-13-4 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is the last-ranked team in the Western Conference averaging only 6.3 points per game. Ryan Getzlaf leads them with 47 total points.

The Flames are 24-14-2 on the road. Calgary ranks second in the NHL averaging 6.3 assists per game, led by Gaudreau with 0.8. In their last meeting on March 29, Calgary won 6-1. Sean Monahan recorded a team-high two assists for the Flames in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 34 assists and has recorded 47 points this season. Rickard Rakell has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Troy Terry: out (lower body), Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (upper body), Nick Ritchie: day to day (upper body).

Flames Injuries: Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Giordano: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.