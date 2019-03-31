Calgary Flames (48-23-7, first in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (44-25-9, second in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup against San Jose. He currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 94 points, scoring 35 goals and recording 59 assists.

The Sharks are 24-10-5 at home. San Jose averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Evander Kane leads the team serving 151 total minutes.

The Flames are 27-16-3 in Western Conference play. Calgary leads the league with 18 shorthanded goals, led by Mark Jankowski with five. In their last meeting on Feb. 7, San Jose won 5-2. Brent Burns recorded a team-high two assists for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burns leads the Sharks with 79 total points, scoring 14 goals and registering 65 assists. Tomas Hertl has scored five goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .874 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Radim Simek: out (lower body), Joe Pavelski: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames Injuries: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

