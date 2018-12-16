Calgary Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau (13) falls between St. Louis Blues’ Brayden Schenn (10) and Jay Bouwmeester, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS — Johnny Gaudreau and Alan Quine each scored twice, and the Calgary Flames beat the St. Louis Blues 7-2 on Sunday.

The Flames have won eight of nine and lead the Western Conference with 46 points. Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm and Mark Giordano also scored, and David Rittich made 26 saves.

Calgary scored four times on its first 15 shots in the opening period and cruised to improve to 12-2-1 in its past 15.

Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bozak scored for St. Louis, which was trying for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Tkachuk, son of former Blues star Keith Tkachuk, pounced on the rebound of Giordano’s shot to get the Flames going 5:58 into the game. Lindholm scored short-handed on a breakaway to match a career high with his 17th goal, Giordano added on with a power-play goal and Quine made it 4-0 less than two minutes later.

Rittich improved to 11-3-1. The undrafted free agent made 34 saves in a 2-1 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

St. Louis goalie Jake Allen was replaced by Jordan Binnington after the first period. Allen has been pulled before the second period in two of his past four starts.

NOTES: The Flames are 17-2 when scoring first. ... St. Louis D Joel Edmundson returned after missing two games with a hand injury. ... Calgary is 16-6-1 against Western Conference opponents. ... The Flames are the only team in the NHL with five players with at least 30 points. ... Blues LW Pat Maroon played in his 400th game. ... Calgary C Mikael Backlund returned after missing four games with a concussion.

UP NEXT

Flames: Conclude a three-game swing on Tuesday night in Dallas

Blues: Begin a three-game road trip to Canada on Tuesday night in Edmonton.

