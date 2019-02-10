New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) eyes the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) attempts to get his stick on the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Bill Kostroun/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Alexandar Georgiev had a career-high 55 saves in the New York Rangers’ 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.

Mika Zibanejad, Jimmy Vesey and Adam McQuaid scored to help the Rangers finished their homestand at 2-2-1. Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter, and Mats Zuccarello and Chris Kreider each had two assists.

Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Maple Leafs. They had won four in a row.

Toronto had a season-high 56 shots, forcing Georgiev to be at his best throughout. He is the seventh goalie in franchise history with 50 or more saves.

BLACKHAWKS 5, RED WINGS 2

CHICAGO — Dominik Kahun had two goals and an assist, Cam Ward made 43 saves and Chicago beat Detroit for its seventh straight victory.

Chicago’s second line of Kahun, Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat delivered once again to help the Blackhawks continue their surprising push after a lackluster first half of the season. Strome had a goal and two assists, and DeBrincat had three assists to extend his career-best points streak to eight games.

After Detroit pulled within one in the third period, Patrick Kane responded for Chicago with his 33rd goal. Kane made it 4-2 when he beat Jonathan Bernier low on the stick side with 3:33 left, extending the NHL’s longest active points streak to 14 games. Kane tacked on an assist on Jonathan Toews’ empty-netter with 2:01 remaining. It was Toews’ 25th of the season. Gustav Nyquist and Christoffer Ehn scored for Detroit.

LIGHTMING 5, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist to lift Tampa Bay past Florida.

Brayden Point, Ryan Callahan and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Lightning. Louis Domingue made 25 saves, and Anton Stralman had two assists.

Denis Malgin and Frank Vatrano scored for the Panthers. James Reimer allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Roberto Luongo to start the third period. Luongo made nine stops.

BRUINS 2, AVALANCHE 1, OT

BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored 4:03 into overtime and Boston beat Colorado to extend its points streak to seven games.

Patrice Bergeron left the puck at the top of the right circle for Marchand, who skated into the slot and fired it past goalie Semyon Varlamov to extend his franchise record with 14 overtime goals.

John Moore also scored, and Jaroslav Halak made 35 saves to help the Bruins improve to 4-0-3 in their last seven. Nathan MacKinnon scored his 29th goal for Colorado, tying Gabriel Landeskog for the team lead. The Avalanche have lost seventh in a row (0-3-3), but earned a point with a third straight overtime loss.

JETS 3, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Blake Wheeler scored the go-ahead goal with 3:55 remaining and Winnipeg beat Buffalo to snap an 0-2-1 skid.

Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves to help the Jets end their longest winless streak of the season and maintain the Central Division lead. At 35-18-3, Winnipeg earned its 73rd point to move two ahead of Nashville after the Predators’ 5-4 overtime loss to St. Louis earlier in the day.

Andrew Copp also scored and Mark Scheifele sealed the win by scoring into an open net in the final seconds.

Jack Eichel scored for Buffalo.

ISLANDERS 2, WILD 1

NEW YORK — Devon Toews scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second period, Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots and New York beat Minnesota.

Anthony Beauvillier also scored for Metropolitan Division-leading New York. The Islander won for the fourth time in five games and ninth in 12 (9-1-2).

Mikael Granlund scored for the Wild. They lost for the fifth time in six games (1-3-2).

BLUES 5, PREDATORS 4, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vladimir Tarasenko completed a hat trick 16 seconds into overtime and St. Louis beat Nashville to sweep a home-and-home set with their season-best sixth straight victory.

Alex Pietrangelo and Tyler Bozak also scored and Jake Allen made 40 saves. The Blues beat the Predators 3-2 on Saturday in St. Louis.

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville.

DEVILS 3, HURRICANES 2

NEWARK, N.J. — Marcus Johansson scored twice, Keith Kinkaid made 32 saves and New Jersey prevented Carolina from moving into a playoff spot.

Nico Hischier set up all three goals to help the Devils snap the Hurricanes’ three-game winning streak and hand them only their fifth loss (13-5-1) in 19 games. Pavel Zacha also scored for the Devils.

Dougie Hamilton and Teuvo Teravainen scored for Carolina, and Petr Mrazek made 18 saves.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.