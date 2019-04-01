Edmonton Oilers (34-35-9, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-30-7, third in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas heads into the matchup with Edmonton as losers of five in a row.

The Golden Knights are 27-17-3 in Western Conference games. Vegas leads the Western Conference recording 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Oilers are 16-17-5 on the road. Edmonton averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 100 total minutes. In their last meeting on March 17, Vegas won 6-3. William Karlsson recorded a team-high two assists for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reilly Smith leads the Golden Knights with 34 assists and has recorded 53 points this season. Karlsson has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: Mark Stone: day to day (leg), Nate Schmidt: day to day (leg), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (lower body), Paul Stastny: day to day (undisclosed).

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.