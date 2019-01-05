Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, stops a shot next to Anaheim Ducks’ Ryan Kesler (17) and Golden Knights’ William Karlsson, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Max Pacioretty scored in his return to the Vegas lineup and the Golden Knights extended their winning streak to five games, beating the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 Friday night.

Tomas Nosek had a goal and an assist, and Nate Schmidt also scored to help the Golden Knights improve to 6-0-2 in their last eight games. Marc Andre-Fleury made 25 saves.

Daniel Sprong and Carter Rowney scored for the Ducks, who dropped to 0-5-2 in their last seven games. John Gibson made 39 saves.

Vegas has won the first three games of the teams’ four-game season series.

The Golden Knights fell behind in the second period when the Ducks scored two goals 18 seconds apart. But Vegas retook the lead with two goals in a 31-second span.

Nosek tied it at 2-all at 10:15 of the second period. He reached around Gibson and backhanded in a rebound of a shot by Brayden McNabb, and Pacioretty put Vegas back in front 3-2 at 10:46.

Playing for the first time since Dec. 17 and missing seven games because of an undisclosed injury, Pacioretty got behind two Ducks in transition and scored off a pass from Paul Stastny.

Sprong scored on the power play at 1:57 to tie the game at 1. Rowney then put the Ducks ahead 2-1 at 2:15 by catching the Golden Knights on an odd-man rush.

The Golden Knights took a 1-0 lead at 6:52 on the first period when Schmidt scored on a slap shot from the blue line through traffic during a delayed penalty.

NOTES: The Golden Knights improved to 16-0-2 when leading after two periods. . Vegas F Alex Tuch had an assist to extend his point streak to five games, with two goals and four assists in that span. . Vegas D Shea Theodore did not play because of illness.

