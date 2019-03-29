Minnesota Wild (35-33-9, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-29-6, third in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas comes into the matchup against Minnesota after losing three in a row.

The Golden Knights are 23-10-5 at home. Vegas serves 6.9 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jon Merrill leads them averaging 1.0.

The Wild are 21-20-5 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.1 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Jan. 21, Minnesota won 4-2. Eric Staal recorded a team-high 2 points for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 56 total points, scoring 24 goals and adding 32 assists. Reilly Smith has totaled six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 1.7 goals, three assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (lower body), Max Pacioretty: day to day (lower body).

Wild Injuries: Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (lower body), Zach Parise: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.