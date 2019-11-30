Ovechkin, whose final two goals Saturday were empty-netters, has 20 goals on the season and 678 in his career, only six behind Teemu Selanne for 11th in NHL history. Ovechkin has five goals in Washington’s past three games — all wins — as the league-leading Capitals (19-4-5) head to California for their next three games.

Washington has fared well on the road, sitting at 11-2-1 after Saturday’s win. Its success includes a five-game, 10-day trip in October that built the team’s confidence and shored up its still-new system.

AD

AD

On Saturday, in their second game in as many days, the Capitals struggled to pick up any momentum against the Red Wings (7-19-3) before second-period goals by T.J. Oshie and Ovechkin gave them a 2-1 lead they never surrendered. Tom Wilson scored an insurance goal at 14:23 of the third before Luke Glendening answered for the Red Wings nine seconds later, but Ovechkin’s late goals made sure Detroit couldn’t complete its comeback.

With the primary assist on Ovechkin’s first goal, Capitals defenseman John Carlson got his first point in four games. He also had the save of the night, knocking the puck away from Detroit’s Valtteri Filppula to deny a sure goal early in the third. Carlson has 37 points (eight goals, 29 assists) in 28 games. Evgeny Kuznetsov added three assists and has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past three games.

Ovechkin’s second-period goal was the team’s 100th of the season. It made the Capitals the second team in the past 12 years to score 100-plus goals (including shootout-deciding goals) before the start of December.

AD

AD

The Capitals eventually found their stride, but they had another slow start. They fell into a 1-0 hole when Robby Fabbri beat backup goaltender Ilya Samsonov on the power play at 11:47 of the first period. Samsonov ended up with 25 saves to improve to 6-2-1.

Fabbri’s goal came on the second power-play chance for the Red Wings, who finished with four opportunities. Washington has taken 107 minor penalties through 28 games, second-most in the NHL. It has been a point of emphasis for Coach Todd Reirden and his players in the past two games. And while Washington’s penalty troubles persist, it can find solace in knowing its power play still reigns supreme.

Oshie, who has five points (one goals, four assists) in his past two games, tied the score at 1 at 2:19 of the second period when his one-timer on the power play beat Bernier. It was his 11th goal of the season. Jakub Vrana picked up the primary assist; he has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past four games. Vrana has 12 goals and 11 assists in 28 games after tallying 24 and 23 in 82 last season.

Center Lars Eller initially handled top power-play duties in place of Nicklas Backstrom, who has missed the past five games with an upper-body injury, but it was Vrana who handled the role in the past two games. Backstrom skated Saturday morning but has not been cleared for contact. He is questionable for Tuesday’s game at San Jose.

AD