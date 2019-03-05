Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg, left, celebrates his goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Anaheim relied on physicality to end Arizona’s NHL-high six-game winning streak.

Adam Henrique and Troy Terry scored power-play goals in the third period, Jakob Silfverberg added a goal and an assist and the Ducks bullied their way to a 3-1 victory over the Coyotes on Tuesday night.

“We know they have a lot of small skill over there, and that seems the way the game is going now, small skill,” said Ryan Kesler, who played in his 1000th NHL game.

“When we’re playing our game, we have our neutral zone (working), those kids have nowhere to skate and we are finishing checks and being hard on them and trying to intimidate them.”

Silfverberg has two goals and four points since signing a five-year, $26.5 million contract extension Saturday that will keep him under contract through 2023-24. He scored his 100th Ducks goal on Sunday.

“The puck seems to be going in again,” Silfverberg said. “It’s not just me. Our team is playing pretty good now. The last three weeks we have been playing pretty good but just not getting the results we wanted other than the last two games.”

The Ducks had scored only seven goals while losing five of their previous six, but are 6-5 overall since general manager Bob Murray fired coach Randy Carlyle and installed a new system after stepping in as the interim coach.

“It’s our structure in the zone now,” Kesler said. “We’re starting to trust each other again. Trust was a thing that was kind of lost. Everybody was trying to do everybody else’s job, and when we rely on our structure now, trust builds. If you trust your teammates are going to do the job, they usually do.”

Lawson Crouse scored his career-high 11th goal for the Coyotes, who had won the first four games of a season-long seven-game homestand. Crouse has three goals and five points in his in his last six games.

The Coyotes did not have a shot on goal in the first 12 minutes, getting their first during 5-on-3 power play in which they did not score.

“Liked our first (period),” Arizona coach Rick Tocchet said. “We had some chances but after that it was garbage, to be honest with you.

“We’re not going to win them all. We like what’s been going on around here, but we didn’t get anything from some guys we need to start to play. If we’re going to go anywhere, we need these guys to go.”

Henrique tipped Rickard Rakell’s shot from the left circle past Darcy Kuemper for a 2-1 lead four minutes into the third period, and Silfverberg assisted on Terry’s shot from the right circle midway through the period.

Ducks backup goaltender Ryan Miller made 22 saves. He has lost his last two starts. Kuemper made 28 saves while having his seven-game winning streak broken. He had given up only 11 goals in that streak.

KESLER REACHES 1,000

Murray recognized Kesler’s milestone by putting him on the ice for the opening faceoff.

“Little things like that make the day that much more special,” said Kesler, adding that he received emails and text messages from many former and current teammates.

“Just reminiscing on all the years in the past. I said I wouldn’t do it, but I ended up doing it. I’ve had a great first thousand games. Had a lot of fun in this league. Met a lot of great people. And I’m happy we got the win.”

WILD WILD WEST

The Coyotes lost a point to Minnesota and two to Colorado to fall three points behind the Wild for the final wild-card spot in the West. Minnesota has 72 points after an overtime loss in Nashville, and Colorado beat Detroit in overtime to reach 70. Dallas has 73.

Arizona and Dallas have one game in hand on Minnesota and Colorado, however.

NOTES: The Coyotes had not won six straight since 2012, the last season they made the playoffs. ... Arizona D Jason Demers played for the first time since Nov. 15 after missing 47 games with a lower-body injury. D Jason Oesterle (upper body) was out. ... Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf played in his second straight game after missing the previous five with an upper-body injury. Anaheim has won four in a row and five of six when he has played.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Open a four-game homestand against St. Louis on Wednesday.

Coyotes: Host Calgary on Thursday. The Flames won the first three games of the four-game season series while outscoring the Coyotes 18-4.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.