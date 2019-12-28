Washington dropped to 27-8-5, and the Hurricanes (23-14-2) broke a three-game skid. The Capitals were without forward Tom Wilson (lower body) and defenseman Michal Kempny (illness), then lost defenseman Christian Djoos (upper body) during the game.

Despite all of that, Washington trailed 4-3 two minutes into the third period after Evgeny Kuznetsov split the Carolina defense in a smooth sequence for the Capitals' second power-play goal. But Carolina's Martin Necas answered Kuznetsov at 3:20, and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-netter at 15:58 — just seconds after the Capitals' Braden Holtby (23 saves) went to the bench. The Capitals' only answer came with 1:13 to go on a goal from defenseman Radko Gudas. But by then it was too late.

Carolina controlled the game from the start, with Lucas Wallmark tallying the opening goal on a power play at 10:38 of the first period after back-to-back early minor penalties again cost the Capitals. Washington was able to kill off the five-on-three advantage, but it was unable to stop the ensuing five-on-four.

The teams combined for five goals in a back-and-forth second period, with Warren Foegele scoring twice for the Hurricanes. The Capitals were burned on the period's opening faceoff, and Jordan Staal sent a slick pass to a cutting Foegele, who scored just eight seconds in. At 3:26, the Capitals' Nic Dowd answered with his fourth goal of the season on a two-on-one, cutting Carolina's lead in half.

The Hurricanes came back with a goal from Dougie Hamilton on an odd-man rush at 5:12 before the Capitals responded again. In the highlight of the night, Alex Ovechkin converted a one-timer from his office in the left faceoff circle at 9:56. With his 256th power-play goal, he passed Teemu Selanne for third most in NHL history. Only Dave Andreychuk (274) and Brett Hull (265) have more. The goal also was the 682nd of Ovechkin's career; he is three shy of passing Selanne for 11th on the all-time list.

But Carolina responded again: Foegele scored shorthanded at 13:02 to close the scoring in a wild period.

With Wilson's absence, the Capitals had to shuffle their forward lines, and Travis Boyd entered the lineup in his place. Wilson (12 goals, 14 assists) missed his first game of the season. He appeared to be banged up Friday during the Capitals' 2-1 overtime win against Columbus at Capital One Arena. Slow to get up after a collision with the Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis late in the third period, he was helped to the bench but later returned to the ice.

Kempny did not travel with the team to Raleigh and missed his second straight game. Djoos, who was called up to replace Kempny ahead of Friday's game, was not on the bench for the start of the second period and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

