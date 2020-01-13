And so far, including in Monday’s 2-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Russian has impressed as the anointed goaltender of the Capitals’ future. Samsonov recorded his first career shutout Monday night at Capital One Arena, the Capitals’ first shutout of the season.

Samsonov, who made 23 saves, has won his past eight starts and is now 13-2-1 this season. As his teammates and coaches continue to sing his praises, Samsonov continues to deliver.

Alex Ovechkin supported Samsonov on the other end of the ice by scoring twice, picking up the 685th and 686th goals of his career. The first goal moved Ovechkin into sole possession of 11th place on the all-time list, passing Teemu Selanne. Ovechkin’s second goal — which also came in the first period — moved him to within four of tying Mario Lemieux (690) for 10th all time, with Steve Yzerman (692) and Mark Messier (694) also in his sights.

Ovechkin now has 28 goals this season, and he helped Washington (31-11-5) snap its two-game losing streak.

Ovechkin’s first tally came at 11:58 of the opening period, when he beat Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek off a slick centering pass from Tom Wilson. It gave the Capitals the first goal of the game for only the second time in their past 10 outings.

Wilson was playing in his 500th career game, and the 25-year-old became the youngest forward in team history to reach that milestone.

Ovechkin’s second goal was a snipe from his usual spot on the power play at 17:18 of the first period. His 139 career multi-goal games are tied with Marcel Dionne for fifth most in NHL history.

And while Ovechkin’s goal, which came during the Capitals’ third power-play chance of the night, showed progress, the tweaked power-play unit still struggled overall. The Capitals earned four power-play opportunities in the first period, Ovechkin’s goal was their only shot on net across 6:17 of power-play time. Washington finished with six power-play chances and two shots on goal, including one five-on-three chance late in the third period it could not convert.

The only other negative to the Capitals’ strong first period was a brief scare to defenseman Michal Kempny. Kempny’s left knee appeared to hit hard on the boards as he fell awkwardly late in the period, and he was slow to get up. He left the ice without assistance and headed straight to the team’s dressing room. He returned to start the second period and took normal shifts.

The Capitals only have six defensemen on the roster after sending recently activated Christian Djoos back down to their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa.

Despite the positive of Kempny’s return, the Capitals struggled to create any offense in the second period, letting the Hurricanes control the first 16 minutes. Carolina held a 9-0 advantage in shots on goal and had three power-play chances in that span before Evgeny Kuznetsov got the Capitals’ first shot in the second period with 3:50 remaining, ending a drought of 18:52 without one.

The Hurricanes proceeded to get their best chance of the night when Dougie Hamilton redirected a puck that trickled past Samsonov. It was going wide before Jordan Martinook threw the puck back into the crease, where an alert Samsonov covered it up with 1:47 left in the period.