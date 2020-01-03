The victory, of course, contained late drama. Washington entered the final period leading, 2-0, and grew the margin to 4-1 before Carolina trimmed the deficit to one goal with 7:25 remaining on a power-play goal from Ryan Dzingel. The Hurricanes continued to press, peppering Ilya Samsonov (38 saves) but could not get an equalizer.

The Capitals improved to 28-9-5 (61 points); the Hurricanes dropped to 24-15-2 (50 points). Washington avenged a 6-4 loss to Carolina here last week.

Samsonov continues to be a bright spot in a season packed with them. He improved to 11-2-1 and a perfect 8-0-0 record on the road and has won his past six starts.

Carolina's Jordan Staal started the action-packed third period with deflection past Samsonov just 39 seconds in.

Less than two minutes later, Lars Eller scored the Capitals' second power-play goal of the night to push the margin back to two goals at 3-1. Less than two minutes after that, Jakub Vrana ended a 10-game goal drought by converting a smooth feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov to push the lead to 4-1.

Carolina wasn't done, however. Teuvo Teravainen scored on the power play at 6:35 and Dzingel struck a few minutes later to pull the hosts within one.

The win marked the first for the Capitals in three meetings against the Hurricanes. Washington dropped a 6-4 decision here last week in a game that Tom Wilson and Michal Kempny were out with injuries. Both played Friday night.

And while the Capitals had their whole lineup at their disposal at the beginning of the game, they lost fourth-line center Nic Dowd in the second period when he was assessed an automatic 10-minute misconduct for throwing Andrei Svechnikov's stick over the glass and into the crowd.

Despite playing one-man short on the bench, Washington scored the first two goals in the middle frame. First was Richard Panik's fifth goal of the season at 2:58, lighting the lamp on a rebound of his own shot that bounded off the pad of goaltender Petr Mrazek. It was his second goal in the past three games.

Kuznetsov tallied a power-play goal with an easy backdoor tap in off a feed from John Carlson at 5:07 of the second. It was Kuznetsov's 16th goal of the season and his fourth goal in three games. Kuznetsov now has back-to-back multi-point games, with four goals and two assists over his past four outings.

The Capitals outshot Carolina 14-8 in the second and killed off two power plays. The penalty kill unit went four-for-six on the night.

Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said he wanted to get Samsonov in Friday night's game against Carolina to give the Hurricanes a different look, and to make sure they weren't sitting Samsonov for too long between starts. Before Friday, Samsonov's last start was Dec. 27 in a 2-1 overtime win against Columbus.

With the Capitals unable to get out of their own zone in the scoreless first frame, Samsonov sparkled, making 18 saves.

The Capitals only managed seven shots on goal in the first period against Mrazek, but nearly all were high-danger opportunities. Washington finished the game with 29 shots on goal.

