Call it just another chapter in the progression of a rookie goaltender, the type of night that fuels hope that Samsonov is the Capitals’ goalie of the future.

Samsonov made 26 saves, tested most early in the contest and late, when Toronto drew within a goal and was pushing for an equalizer.

The victory may have come with a heavy cost, however, after teammates Jonas Siegenthaler and Richard Panik collided with 23 seconds left in the second period. Siegenthaler left the ice holding his left shoulder. Neither player returned to the ice and the Capitals announced both players suffered upper-body injuries and will be reevaluated Thursday.

The Capitals (4-2-2) overcame a 2-0 deficit with four unanswered goals — including a three-goal flurry in a 1:18 span early in the second period — to gain the two-goal advantage entering the third.

John Tavares’s tally with 2:33 left trimmed it to one, but Samsonov didn’t allow anything else past him to collect his second win.

In its best period since its 4-1 win against Dallas, the Capitals found their offensive footing after the first intermission. Washington’s core leaders all got involved, with Evgeny Kuznetsov scoring at the 5:07 mark to tie the game, Nicklas Backstrom scoring 11 seconds later for the go-ahead tally and defenseman John Carlson beating Toronto goalie Michael Hutchinson on the power play with 6:25 gone in the period.

Carlson finished with a goal and an assist, giving him 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in eight games, the first defenseman in franchise history to get off to such a torrid start.

Reirden took pains to say earlier in the day that Holtby remains “our No. 1 goalie,” but the coach was pleased with the rookie’s play in relief of Holtby during Monday’s 6-3 loss to Colorado, when the veteran allowed three goals in the first eight minutes of the contest.

Samsonov proved himself worthy of his coach’s confidence, keeping his confidence despite Toronto’s quick start.

The Capitals continued to struggle in the neutral zone, leading to goals from Toronto’s Kasperi Kapanen at the 4:37 mark of the first period and Ilya Mikheyev at 10:58. It was the third time and second consecutive game in which the Capitals have allowed a goal on an opponent’s first shot. Kapanen’s goal, which was shorthanded, came directly off a neutral zone turnover, while Mikheyev was able to catch Siegenthaler flat-footed in the neutral zone and beat Samsonov on a breakaway.

Forward Jakub Vrana was able to cut the Maple Leafs’ deficit in half late in the first period, scoring a slick one-timer from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Carlson. It was Vrana’s third goal.

Vrana, who was pushed down to the third line, hadn’t scored since recording one in each of the season’s first two contests. Reirden expressed his displeasure in Vrana’s play the past few games, but Wednesday the winger delivered. Moments before the Capitals’ three-goal flurry in the second period pushed the Capitals ahead for good, Vrana almost had his second goal of the night at the tail end of a power-play, but his shot found the post and kicked out.

Meanwhile, the loss of Siegenthaler and Panik could have roster ramifications. Siegenthaler was part of a defensive unit already without Michal Kempny (hamstring), and his departure left Washington with only five healthy defensemen for the remainder of the game.

Panik, an offseason addition to help bolster the bottom-six, has recorded zero points through eight games.

