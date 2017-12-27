After 67 shots in 65 minutes couldn’t beat either goaltender, it was fitting that this game ended in a shootout.

The 68th shot finally got past Washington’s Philipp Grubauer. New York’s Ondrej Pavelec saved T.J. Oshie’s shot, and then Mika Zibanejad scored on Grubauer. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin missed, and that settled that, a 1-0 win for the Rangers. It seemed like a cruel end for Grubauer, who had made a whopping 37 saves, gifting the Capitals with a standings point two days after Christmas.

Games between New York and Washington have often featured goaltending duels, but this wasn’t the typical marquee matchup between Henrik Lundqvist and Braden Holtby. Both teams opted to start backup netminders in the first game out of the Christmas break, and both Grubauer and Pavelec starred. The Rangers wanted Lundqvist to get some extra rest at the season’s midpoint, and with Washington hosting the Boston Bruins on Thursday, Grubauer got the first game of the back-to-back set.

As their teammates knocked the rust off from a three-day break from the ice, the goaltenders were sharp. The Rangers opened the game with six shots in the first four minutes, and Grubauer bought the Capitals time to find their legs. Grubauer saved all 10 shots he saw in the opening frame and all 18 through 40 minutes. Not including Wednesday’s outing, Grubauer has a .947 save percentage over his past four appearances in net, stopping 90 of 95 shots and rebounding well from the start to the season, when he had an .847 save percentage in eight losses.

In a sequence to start the third period, Grubauer saved a whopping eight shots in the first four minutes of the frame to keep the game scoreless, splitting every which way to bail out a Capitals team that couldn’t get out of its own end. With 11:19 left in the third period, Grubauer robbed Rick Nash on a shot 13 feet in front of the net after a Lars Eller turnover. When Zibanejad tried to score on the rebound, Grubauer pushed the puck over the net. He skated away from the crease during the stoppage that followed, and it felt like an abbreviated victory lap after how well he’d played.

The Rangers had 14 shots through the first 10 minutes of the third period.

Washington had started slow, too, and even when it started to pepper Pavelec with more pucks, he looked poised under the pressure, stopping 21 shots through two periods. The Capitals had two power-play opportunities in that time, but that unit has struggled of late. Washington entered Wednesday night without a goal on the man advantage in its previous four games, and in its two opportunities in the second period, the Capitals managed three shots.

That has Washington with just one power-play goal in its past 22 opportunities over nine games, surprising considering the personnel. Its 19.1 percentage was ranked 18th in the league entering the game. Coach Barry Trotz said he expects it to be in the top 10.

“One thing we may look at is maybe changing it a little bit,” Trotz said before the game. “It’s been pretty standard, and it’s been pretty successful, but we may try to put a couple more wrinkles in here. We just haven’t been hitting as much on it. . . . We can execute better. We move it around pretty well, and we’ve got some dynamic people, but we’re handcuffing certain players. We’re getting the passes over to them, and it’s in a bad spot.”

Because of a collective bargaining agreement stipulation with the NHL’s Christmas break schedule, Wednesday was a break from Washington’s typical routine. The team skated at its practice facility at 8:30 a.m. before traveling to New York City for an 8 p.m. puck drop at Madison Square Garden. Teams normally wouldn’t travel on a game day.

“It just took forever,” Trotz said before the game. “We got stuck in the tunnel and all that. It felt like we came from California rather than Washington.”

With the Capitals and Rangers each getting a standings point because the game went to overtime, all seven Metropolitan Division teams who played Wednesday night got at least one point. The top five teams are separated by five points, and Madison Square Garden was a display of just how close the competition is.