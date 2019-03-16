The Washington Capitals didn’t go down easy, but in the end they were just another victim of the mighty Tampa Bay Lightning. The last time these two teams were on this ice, the Capitals celebrated with the Prince of Wales Trophy as Eastern Conference champions, and this rematch 10 months in the making was predictably close and well played. But this time, Tampa Bay was triumphant at the final horn, beating Washington, 6-3, thanks to a hat trick from Alex Killorn.

In a game featuring some of the most star-studded offensive talent in the NHL, the goal that ultimately decided the outcome came from a rookie defenseman who has been out of the lineup for half the season, a player with just three goals for his career before this one. Erik Cernak’s shot from the right faceoff circle slipped through goaltender Braden Holtby’s legs to give the Lightning a two-goal lead 2:45 into the third period, stunting the Capitals’ comeback effort. As Washington tried to build offensive momentum, it was Tampa Bay that instead got waves of pressure on Holtby.

Captain Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading 48th goal — and his second of the game — with 7:04 left in the third period, cutting the Lightning’s lead to one goal for a third time. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov’s shot off the end boards rebounded right to Ovechkin, who was wide open at the back door for a tap-in goal. Washington then got a power play less than two minutes later when Ondrej Palat was sent to the penalty box for tripping. The Capitals couldn’t muster a shot during the man-advantage, and when the team pulled Holtby and got an extra attacker late, Killorn scored into an empty net to complete his hat trick. Yanni Gourde added a second empty-net tally, making what was a one-goal game appear more lopsided than it actually was.

The Lightning was the only team the Capitals had yet to play this season, creating a measure of intrigue about how they would match up against what could be their biggest roadblock to repeating as Stanley Cup champions. Washington had success against Tampa Bay through physicality in the teams’ playoff series last postseason, and the Capitals tried to replicate that from the start of Saturday’s game with several big hits. Forward Tom Wilson caught Mikhail Sergachev with one along the boards, knocking the Lightning defenseman out of the game for a few shifts.

But Tampa Bay took the blows and was still able to establish its speed and transition game. A Washington turnover in the neutral zone led to a two-on-one with Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson, and the latter buried his chance to give the Lightning a lead 8:35 into the first period. Less than two minutes later, Tampa Bay got a little bit of luck when Holtby played the puck behind the net and sent it up along the wall. Killorn picked it off at the half wall, and his centering pass glanced off Orlov and into the net to make it a two-goal game at 10:33.

Washington responded with defenseman John Carlson’s slap shot from the point beating goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy clean 12:06 into the opening period. Tampa Bay then restored its cushion at the 15:56 mark, after Killorn outmuscled defenseman Nick Jensen as he drove to the net. Holtby stopped Killorn’s first shot, but Killorn scored on his own rebound to make it a 3-1 game at first intermission.

The Lightning finished the first period and started the second with a five-on-three, an opportunity to pull away with a three-goal lead courtesy of the NHL’s top-ranked power play. The Capitals held it off, and then Washington went on a man-advantage 5:59 into the period. During the power play, Ovechkin collected a rebound in his sweet spot in the left faceoff circle after Carlson’s shot bounced off T.J. Oshie. With that goal 7:33 into the period, Ovechkin tied Hall of Fame center Phil Esposito with 246 power-play goals for his career, fifth all time.

The longer the game went, the more the bad blood between the clubs was evident. Wilson said before the game that the handshake line after Washington beat Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference finals in May had some Lightning players saying, “I’ll get you next year.” The Lightning entered this game with 112 standings points, 17 better than the NHL’s second-best team, and while Tampa Bay doesn’t have much to play for during this final month with the Presidents’ Trophy all but locked up, a little revenge was probably more than enough motivation.

Saturday’s game lived up to the hype with entertaining action on both sides, and two more meetings over the next two weeks will continue to serve as measuring sticks for the clubs. The Capitals expect that they will again have to beat the Lightning to return to the Stanley Cup finals, and this first game between them for this season showed exactly how evenly matched these teams are.