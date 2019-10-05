Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) beats Braden Holtby for the tying goal midway through the third period of a game the Capitals ultimately lost in OT, 3-2. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

As the Washington Capitals watched their two-goal lead against the Carolina Hurricanes dissipate in their home opener, flashes of last season’s first-round playoff exit danced in the minds of the Capital One Arena crowd.

Here the Capitals were, again facing a pesky Hurricanes team that failed to go away in April’s series after Washington opened with two wins before falling in double-overtime of Game 7. The Capitals managed to take that seven-game misery and concentrate it into 60-plus minutes, blowing a two-goal lead and losing, 3-2, in overtime when Carolina’s Jake Gardiner beat Braden Holtby for the game-winner.

Gardiner’s wrister past the right shoulder of Holtby clanged off the cage twice before settling into the back of the net. It didn’t sting as much as Brock McGinn’s deflection that beat Holtby last spring, but it certainly left a sour taste in the Capitals’ mouths.

“Anytime you have a lead, you want to keep pushing, but you don’t want to push and not have support coming back,” Holtby said. “We just got caught there a little bit, especially against a team that transitions so fast. That’s why it’s hard to protect a lead. You’ve got to learn from it and get better.”

The Capitals got an early power-play chance when Jordan Staal was called for hooking 19 seconds into overtime but failed to take advantage. Washington was 0-for-6 with the man advantage. The Capitals (2-0-1) have an 18.2 power play percentage (2 of 11) through three games.

“We just weren’t sharp,” forward T.J. Oshie said of the team’s work with the man advantage Saturday night. “We didn’t execute many plays. They did a good job of pressuring. We knew they were going to pressure; we’ve seen these guys a lot. Each side is probably comfortable with the other’s units, and we just didn’t execute what we wanted to do.”

After offseason addition Garnet Hathaway and Oshie gave the Capitals a two-goal lead entering the third period, Carolina came roaring back with goals from forward Erik Haula and defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who knotted it with 10:10 remaining.

Holtby was tested early, stopping 10 shots in the first 13 minutes and 25 of 28 overall. He faced multiple high-danger chances, including two early breakaways. One was against Sebastian Aho, who stole the puck away from Alex Ovechkin at the blue line for a nifty shot that Holtby turned aside.

The Capitals have held their own without center Evgeny Kuznetsov, who was suspended for three games by the league for “inappropriate conduct,” and defenseman Michal Kempny, who is still coming back from a torn hamstring from April. Kuznetsov is expected to make his debut Tuesday at home against the Dallas Stars.

After Saturday’s game, Capitals Coach Todd Reirden acknowledged the special teams loss that comes with Kuznetsov being out for the first three games and emphasized the need for the team to be better in that area once the center returns.

“Always disappointed to be ahead in a game like that and see us let them back in and ultimately get the extra point,” Reirden said. “. . . We did some good things in these three games and some stuff to grow on.”

There is still no exact timetable on Kempny’s return, and Reirden said Saturday that he wants to see Kempny do five-on-five work before making that decision.

Washington will have to make some roster moves to get under the salary cap with the return of Kuznetsov. Saturday, the Capitals continued to use the same lineup and got a strong performance from their fourth line. The unit of Hathaway, Brendan Leipsic and Nic Dowd was the team’s best line Friday night in a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders, and its impressive play continued Saturday.

Hathaway, who signed a four-year, $6 million deal in the offseason, opened the scoring by beating Hurricanes goalie James Reimer top shelf shot at the 17:53 mark of the first period. It was Hathaway’s first goal as a Capital, and he was assisted by Leipsic, who also recorded his first point with Washington. Hathaway said the group continues to mesh but needs to work on its continued communication, with all three players never having played on a line together before.

“We are getting a lot of chemistry right now,” Hathaway said. “You could see the last few games we are building on. We are getting some momentum. It is just sticking with it, and, you know, every day you are picking up a different aspect of how the other guy plays, and I think we are just going to get better.”

The Capitals signed both Hathaway and Richard Panik to four-year deals this offseason, moves that have already paid dividends.

Panik slid into the third-line gap left by Brett Connolly and is contributing to both the power play and the penalty kill. Hathaway’s aggressiveness and ability to create on the ice have him contributing early. Hathaway almost scored twice Saturday, but his would-be tally in the second period was waved off after replay review determined Leipsic interfered with Reimer.

“We’ve got some good material of mistakes that I think we can learn from,” Oshie said. “That’s a big thing early in the year, that you make those mistakes early and you can kind of nail it in and eliminate those. You never know where you’d be if a couple of those mistakes in the third didn’t happen.”