The playoffs came early at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night, two NHL heavyweights trying to prove something to the other and to themselves. The Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning both have Stanley Cup ambitions, and getting there could mean again battling each other come May. The first punches were thrown in game 74 of the regular season, a potential preview of what’s to come.

And with this night having all the ingredients of a postseason tilt, it naturally featured some heroics from center Evgeny Kuznetsov, the Capitals’ leading scorer in their Stanley Cup run. His short side goal with 53 seconds left in regulation tied the game to force overtime, and the stage was great enough for Kuznetsov to flash his signature “bird man” celebration, kicking up a leg and flapping his wings.

The Capitals crashed to earth in overtime when Victor Hedman’s goal 3:01 into the extra period ensured the Lightning left the ice celebrating a 5-4 win. Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy set a franchise record with 54 saves. Washington goaltender Braden Holtby allowed five goals on 28 shots, and that the Capitals earned a standings point at all extended their cushion for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

But of immediate concern for the team is the health of defenseman Michal Kempny, who suffered an apparent left leg injury late in the second period.

With all three regular season meetings coming in two weeks, the Capitals and the Lightning essentially have a late-season mini-series, a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals. The second period alone packed enough drama to give this game a playoff feel — and on national television, too. Washington had the lead coming out of first intermission, but Tampa Bay scored two power-play goals, from Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, respectively, to take a 2-1 lead just 2:12 into the second period.

Then to cap off a disastrous start to the frame for the Capitals, forecheck pressure from Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph on defenseman John Carlson created a defensive-zone turnover. Joseph nearly scored, but his rebound squirted out to Anthony Cirelli, and his centering pass caromed off Carlson’s skate and into an empty net. That gave the Lightning a 3-1 lead, all of its goals coming in the first 6:45 of the second period.

Washington responded less than four minutes later courtesy of a third line that’s been the team’s hottest of late. Winger Carl Hagelin, acquired before the trade deadline last month, set up the Capitals’ first goal of the game when he stripped Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn of the puck before springing center Lars Eller for a partial breakaway. He scored the team’s second goal himself, wristing in Brett Connolly’s feed at the side of the net. It was Hagelin’s third goal since joining the Capitals after scoring just two goals and six assists in 38 games with Los Angeles. He now has eight points in 13 games with the Capitals. Moreover, that trio has scored eight goals in the nine games since Hagelin arrived.

Washington’s power play then got the equalizer, Alex Ovechkin’s shot-pass deflecting off forward T.J. Oshie in front before Oshie punched in his own rebound 13:40 into the frame. But a Capitals penalty kill that held the Lightning’s top-ranked man-advantage unit off the board in the clubs’ game against each other less than a week ago allowed three Tampa Bay goals off three power plays. Kucherov scored his second of the game after a precise passing sequence.

But it was the final five minutes of the frame that spoke to the dislike between the two teams, which has been amplified with three contests in such a short span. Kempny took objection to Lightning center Cedric Paquette’s cross-check, and as the two wrestled in front of Washington’s bench, Kempny’s left leg was awkwardly caught under him. He had to be helped to the locker room. And all the while, Oshie and Tampa Bay defenseman Mikhail Sergachev also jostled, as did forwards Jakub Vrana and Yanni Gourde, with the former receiving the first fighting major of his NHL career.

A long-term injury to Kempny with the postseason so close would be devastating to the Capitals. He’s played in a top-four role alongside Carlson all season, skating more than 19 minutes per game, and it was his addition to the blue line before last year’s trade deadline that helped turn Washington into an eventual Stanley Cup champion.

The last time these two teams faced each other at Capital One Arena was Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, arguably the Capitals’ most impressive game of their Stanley Cup run. Washington made a point of being physical that night, and players believe that the bruising style that night ultimately wore down the Lightning so much that it also won the Capitals Game 7. Though Washington played in New Jersey just 24 hours earlier, the team was aggressive in checking Tampa Bay again on Wednesday night, laying 24 hits through two periods. But the Lightning seemed to similarly want to make a statement that it wouldn’t be pushed around so easily this time.

If these two teams should see each other again in the playoffs, expect a lot more games like Wednesday’s, which had enough twists and turns to span a whole series.