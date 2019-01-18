New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) celebrates with defenseman Johnny Boychuk (55) after an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Washington. The Islanders won 2-0. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Josh Bailey and Cal Clutterbuck scored third-period goals, Thomas Greiss made 19 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Capitals 2-0 on Friday night in Barry Trotz’s return to Washington to move into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Trotz’s Islanders have won four in a row and 14 of 17 games to leapfrog the team he coached to the Stanley Cup last year. They held Washington under 20 shots and improved to 7-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back sets this season.

The Capitals have hit a rough patch under new coach Todd Reirden, losing four in a row for the first time since March 2017. Washington has just one 5-on-5 goal during its skid and has lost seven of 10.

Greiss wasn’t tested much on the way to his second shutout this season. Bailey redirected Mathew Barzal’s shot 5:08 into the third, and Clutterbuck scored on a 2-on-0 rush not long after.

PANTHERS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. — Mike Matheson scored the winning goal and Florida beat Toronto to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Mike Hoffman and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida. Roberto Luongo made 20 saves moved within four wins of tying Ed Belfour (484) for third place on the NHL’s career list.

Vincent Trocheck, who returned to the Panthers’ lineup after missing 27 games with a broken ankle, had an assist on Matheson’s goal. Ron Hainsey scored for the Maple Leafs.

CANADIENS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tomas Tatar and Joel Armia each scored twice, Carey Price stopped 34 shots and Montreal beat Columbus.

The Canadiens have won four in a row and five of the last six.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Columbus.

SENATORS 4, HURRICANES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bobby Ryan and Mark Stone scored 13 seconds apart in the second period and Ottawa beat Carolina.

Magnus Paajarvi and Christian Wolanin also scored, and Anders Nilsson made 33 saves. Ottawa has won four of five after an eight-game losing streak.

Warren Foegele scored for Carolina.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.