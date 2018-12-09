Winnipeg Jets’ Brandon Tanev (13) scores against Philadelphia Flyers’ goaltender Michal Neuvirth (30) after getting past Flyers’ Ivan Provorov (9) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Josh Morrissey scored one of Winnipeg’s three power-play goals and the Jets got goals from seven players while routing the Philadelphia Flyers 7-1 on Sunday.

Kyle Connor, Brandon Tanev, Dustin Byfuglien, Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little and Tyler Myers also scored for Winnipeg (18-9-2).

Mark Scheifele assisted on all three of Winnipeg’s second-period goals, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine each had two assists.

Jakub Voracek scored his eighth goal for the Flyers (12-13-3).

The Jets’ power play was 3 for 6, while the Flyers went 0 for 2.

Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves for Winnipeg.

BRUINS 2, SENATORS 1, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario — Torey Krug scored 3:07 into overtime and Boston beat Ottawa.

Krug took a cross-crease pass from David Krejci and beat goalie Mike McKenna with a one-timer.

Brad Marchand had the regulation goal for the Bruins (16-10-4), and Tuukka Rask made 27 saves.

Mark Stone scored in regulation for the Senators (13-14-4), who got a 42-save performance from McKenna, including a diving two-pad stack save against Sean Kuraly in overtime.

CANADIENS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO — Tomas Tatar scored the tiebreaking goal on a deflection with 1:17 left in the third period and Montreal beat Chicago for its third straight win.

Max Domi and Shea Weber scored in the first period to give Montreal an early lead. Carey Price, starting for the seventh straight game and 11th in the last 12, stopped 37 shots.

Patrick Kane scored twice to tie the score for Chicago, which has lost seven straight and nine of its last 10. Corey Crawford finished with 25 saves.

The reeling Blackhawks fell to 3-11-2 under coach Jeremy Colliton, who replaced Joel Quenneville on Nov. 6.

CANUCKS 6, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS — Brock Boeser scored his second career hat trick, Elias Pettersson had a goal and four assists, and Vancouver beat St. Louis.

Bo Horvat and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Canucks, who won consecutive games for the first time since winning three straight from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. Vancouver was 2-10-2 in its previous 14 games.

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to improve to 10-9-3 on the season and 2-4-0 lifetime against St. Louis.

Jake Allen stopped three of six shots in 14:06 before being pulled in favor of Chad Johnson, who made 12 saves. Allen recorded his first shutout of the season Friday at Winnipeg.

DUCKS 6, DEVILS 5, SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Daniel Sprong and Ryan Getzlaf scored in the shootout to lead Anaheim.

Ducks goalie John Gibson blocked one New Jersey shot in the shootout and Taylor Hall’s attempt bounced off the crossbar.

Jakob Silfverberg, Kiefer Sherwood, Brandon Montour, Pontus Aberg, Ondrej Kase scored in regulation for the Ducks, with three of the goals deflected off New Jersey players.

Anaheim’s Ryan Miller, looking to become the all-time leader in U.S.-born goaltender wins, left the game with 12:47 left in the third period after a pair of players crashed into him at the net. He appeared to have injured his left leg. Miller stopped 23 of the 27 shots he faced. Gibson had seven saves through overtime.

Kyle Palmieri had two goals for the Devils, and Damon Severson, Brent Seney and Marcus Johansson also scored. Cory Schneider stopped 33 shots.

OILERS 1, FLAMES 0

EDMONTON, Alberta — Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves in his third shutout of the season and Connor McDavid scored the only goal to lead Edmonton.

The Oilers have won three straight and have gone 6-1-0 in their last seven games.

David Rittich made 29 saves for Calgary, which had a five-game winning streak snapped is 9-2-1 in the last 12 outings.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, STARS 2

LAS VEGAS — Alex Tuch got his 10th goal of the season and Vegas won its fifth straight at home.

Tuch became the fifth Golden Knights player to reach double figures in goals just before the end of the second period, when he chopped a loose puck just past defenseman Miro Heiskanen’s skate and through goaltender Ben Bishop’s five-hole to give the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead.

Ryan Carpenter, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas improve to 10-3-1 at T-Mobile Arena. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots.

Martin Hanzal and Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Bishop made 24 saves. The Stars snapped a four-game winning streak.

