St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Winnipeg Jets (47-30-5, second in the Central Division during the regular season)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Winnipeg hosts series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the St. Louis Blues to begin the Western Conference first round.

The Jets are 13-12-1 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Dustin Byfuglien leads the team serving 69 total minutes.

The Blues are 21-13-7 on the road. St. Louis has allowed 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent opportunities. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. Winnipeg went 3-1 against St. Louis during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Copp leads the Jets with a plus-20 in 69 games played this season. Kyle Connor has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Ryan O’Reilly has collected 77 total points while scoring 28 goals and totaling 49 assists for the Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: Brandon Tanev: day to day (upper body), Josh Morrissey: day to day (upper body).

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

