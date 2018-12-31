Nashville Predators center Frederick Gaudreau, left, celebrates his goal with defenseman Dan Hamhuis (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Washington. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Ryan Johansen had a goal and two assists, Viktor Arvidsson and Rocco Grimaldi each added a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators scored four unanswered goals to break their six-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Johansen’s seventh goal of the season beat Braden Holtby to tie the score at 3 as the Predators scored three goals in 4:33 to take a 4-3 lead.

The loss broke Washington’s four-game winning streak. They had won 16 of 19.

Pekka Rinne stopped 22 shots for the Predators as they ended their longest skid since an eight-game slide from April 4-19, 2013.

Holtby stopped 28 shots.

Michal Kempny opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season at 4:33 of the first. The Capitals took a 2-0 lead four minutes later on Jakub Vruna’s 12th goal, which was followed 23 seconds later by Nashville’s Grimaldi’s second goal of the season.

Washington took a 3-1 lead on Chandler Stephenson’s fifth goal at 8:22 of the second period. Holtby started the rush with a long outlet pass to Devante Smith-Pelly.

The Predators got within 3-2 on Miikka Salomaki’s third goal of the season midway through the second period. Nashville tied it at 3 on Johansen’s goal.

Frederick Gaudreau’s third goal of the season at 14:30 put the Predators ahead 4-3.

Ryan Ellis’ fourth goal at 11:35 in the third gave Nashville a 5-3 lead and Arvidsson’s ninth goal with two minutes remaining made it 6-3.

NOTES: Capitals F Alex Ovechkin hasn’t scored a goal in his past six games, his longest streak without a goal since Nov. 10-20, 2017. ... Grimaldi and Salomaki hadn’t scored since Nov. 1. ... Holtby received an assist on Stephenson’s goal, his second of the season and the 10th of his nine-season career. ... Capitals D Brooks Orpik returned after missing 26 games with right knee surgery. ... Washington sent D Tyler Lewington to Hershey (AHL) two days after he scored a goal, received an assist and got in a fight in his second NHL game. ... Nashville recalled F Nicholas Baptiste from Milwaukee (AHL), but he was a healthy scratch. ... Predators F Kyle Turris missed his second straight game with a lower body injury.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday

Capitals: Visit St. Louis Blues on Thursday

