But in the Capitals’ 3-1 win Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center, there was nothing lucky about Carlson’s two-goal performance. He scored both goals in a nine-minute span in the first period to provide Washington all the offense it would need.

His first tally was the 100th of his career.

The league-leading Capitals (21-4-5) allowed Blake Lizotte’s third-period score but nothing else for their fifth straight win.

AD

The Capitals finish this four-game trip Friday night against Anaheim. Despite no Nicklas Backstrom in the lineup for the seventh straight game because of injury, the team’s veteran leaders got it done and Carlson continued to dazzle.

AD

In the early race for the Norris Trophy, given to the NHL’s top defenseman, Carlson is the clear favorite. He has 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) through 30 games. The only defenseman to tally more points in that same span is Bobby Orr in 1974-75.

In the team’s previous 5-2 win against San Jose, Carlson had the primary assists on the Capitals’ first two goals before recording one of his own.

“There’s a lot of great players I’m playing with that make me look pretty good right now,” Carlson said after the win in San Jose. “We got a real good start to the season.”

AD

Against the Kings, he scored the first goal of the game unassisted; he stole the puck in the defensive zone and went end to end, finishing with a wrister past goaltender Jonathan Quick. The goal put the Capitals up 1-0 at 4:36, and it was Carlson’s best goal of the season — until his second strike about nine minutes later.

AD

Going forehand to backhand, Carlson tucked the puck inside the post after a slick feed from T.J. Oshie at 13:27. After scoring two goals in eight shots on goals in the first, Washington’s shot output dropped to four in the middle period.

However, Ilya Samsonsov (22 saves) held the Kings at bay. The rookie goaltender’s only gaffe came early in the third period, when he mishandled the puck behind the net and Lizotte made him pay. The Kings failed to find the equalizer late, and Samsonov improved to 7-2-1.

AD

Carlson is the fifth Capitals defenseman to score 100 goals, joining Kevin Hatcher (149), Sergei Gonchar (144), Callie Johansson (113) and Mike Green (113). His two-goal night was his third multi-goal game of the season. He entered the season with three multi-goal performances in 688 career games.

AD

“Really great player,” Kings defenseman and 2015-16 Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty said of Carlson. “Really good on the power play, good shot. He’s a threat because he can just feed it over to [Alex] Ovechkin obviously, but he has a good shot, too, so you can’t just sit on Ovechkin because he’ll put it in from where he is standing, too. He is having a great year.”

Carlson’s defensive abilities aren’t to be overlooked, either. It’s the foundation of his game, the reason Capitals Coach Todd Reirden has been able to see a steady progression in all facets of Carlson’s game since the two met when Reirden came to the franchise six years ago.

“The thing he probably had first was his ability to defend right,” Reirden said. “Once you start to prove that then we can start to add more offense now that you can shut down top guys. Now, he’s obviously taken it to a whole different level with his offensive play.”

AD