WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Defenseman Josh Morrissey scored 41 seconds into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Morrissey took a pass from Mark Scheifele and fired a high shot past goalie Cam Talbot for his fourth goal of the season. The Jets won their third straight, and ended Edmonton’s winning streak at four games.

“It was a high-level playoff game, that’s what it was,” Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock said. “It was very high level.”

Scheifele, Mathieu Perreault, Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine also scored for Winnipeg, Dustin Byfuglien, Bryan Little and Blake Wheeler each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves.

“I guess we kind of regrouped, came back again, we went the other way and kind of got them on an odd-man rush,” said Morrissey, who also had an assist. “Scheif and Wheels made the play to get it to me, and I just tried to make a good shot.”

Ryan Spooner, Darnell Nurse, Jujhar Khaira and Alex Chiasson scored for Edmonton, and Talbot stopped 35 shots. Connor McDavid had two assists, extending his points streak to seven games. He also reached 301 career points in his 240th game.

“The second period was a good period for us and then the third period kind of sucked after a little bit,” Spooner said. “We went really hard at the blue lines and that kind of cost us a little bit. But we got a point here and that’s not the worst thing.”

After the Oilers scored three straight goals in the second period to take a 4-3 lead, Scheifele tied it at 9:58 of the third with his 18th goal of the season.

“You know when I have the puck, I’m looking for him,” Wheeler said about Scheifele. “That’s the guy I want to pass to. We’ve had some success doing it, just continue to build off that.”

Winnipeg kept attacking, outshooting Edmonton 17-2 in the third.

Connor McDavid hit the post just before Morrissey’s goal.

NOTES: Byfuglien has a goal and five assists in a three-game points streak. ... The Jets are 20-9-2. They went 3-1-0 on their homestand. ... The Oilers are 17-12-3. ... Leon Draisaitl had two assists for Edmonton to stretch his points streak to four games.

Oilers: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.

Jets: At Chicago on Friday night.

