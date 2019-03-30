Chicago Blackhawks (34-33-10, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-40-9, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Los Angeles. He’s third in the NHL with 104 points, scoring 41 goals and totaling 63 assists.

The Kings are 15-20-3 at home. Los Angeles has scored 33 power-play goals, converting on 16 percent of chances.

The Blackhawks are 18-20-7 in Western Conference play. Chicago ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Kane with 0.8. In their last meeting on March 2, Los Angeles won 6-3. Dustin Brown scored a team-high two goals for the Kings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 56 total points, scoring 21 goals and collecting 35 assists. Brown has totaled five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

