Chicago Blackhawks (36-33-12, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (46-29-6, first in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup with Nashville. He currently ranks third in the league with 109 points, scoring 44 goals and recording 65 assists.

The Predators are 13-11-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville has given up 45 power-play goals, killing 81.9 percent of opponent chances.

The Blackhawks are 14-7-4 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Kane with 0.8. In their last meeting on Jan. 9, Nashville won 4-3. Filip Forsberg scored two goals for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Johansen leads the Predators with 50 assists and has recorded 64 points this season. Viktor Arvidsson has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: Dan Hamhuis: out (lower body), Rocco Grimaldi: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks Injuries: Corey Crawford: day to day (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

