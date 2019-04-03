St. Louis Blues (43-28-8, third in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (34-33-12, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup with St. Louis. He ranks third in the league with 105 points, scoring 41 goals and recording 64 assists.

The Blackhawks are 12-7-4 against the rest of their division. Chicago is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 10.0 percent and averaging 3.2 goals on 32.5 shots per game.

The Blues are 21-13-6 on the road. St. Louis has converted on 20.3 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 46 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Nov. 14, Chicago won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane has recorded 105 total points while scoring 41 goals and adding 64 assists for the Blackhawks. Erik Gustafsson has totaled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: David Kampf: day to day (face).

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

