Tampa Bay Lightning (60-16-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-27-7, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay into a matchup with Toronto. He’s first in the NHL with 125 points, scoring 39 goals and totaling 86 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 28-17-5 against conference opponents. Toronto averages 2.8 per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Zach Hyman leads the team averaging 0.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 47 goals, adding 41 assists and totaling 88 points. Auston Matthews has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Muzzin: day to day (illness), Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (illness).

Lightning Injuries: Victor Hedman: day to day (upper body), Dan Girardi: out (lower body), Louis Domingue: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.