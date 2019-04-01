Tampa Bay Lightning (59-15-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (28-44-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay into a matchup with Ottawa. He leads the league with 122 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 83 assists.

The Senators are 18-17-4 on their home ice. Ottawa has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 79.3 percent of opponent chances.

The Lightning are 41-7-0 in Eastern Conference play. Tampa Bay averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Cedric Paquette leads the team serving 80 total minutes. In their last meeting on March 2, Tampa Bay won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 20 goals and has totaled 42 points. Anthony Duclair has totaled five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: Zack Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

Lightning Injuries: Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Palat: day to day (upper body), Victor Hedman: day to day (upper body), Dan Girardi: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.