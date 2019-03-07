Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save as Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau, back left, and Coyotes defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves to shut out the Western Conference-leading Calgary Flames in the Arizona Coyotes’ 2-0 victory Thursday night.

Clayton Keller and Jakob Chychrun scored goals for the Coyotes, who sent the suddenly struggling Flames to their fourth straight defeat.

Kuemper improved to 16-4-3 in goal since Jan. 1. Arizona has won seven of eight and kept pace with wild-card leaders Dallas and Minnesota. The Coyotes are three points out of the second wild-card spot in the West.

The Flames were shut out for the first time since losing 2-0 at Dallas on Dec. 18, and were held scoreless for the fourth time this season. Calgary had won the previous three meetings with Arizona by a combined score of 18-4.

Keller’s 13th goal of the season came at 10:21 of the first period, and gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. Christian Dvorak skated up the wing with the puck and timed a pass across the Calgary zone to Keller. The Flames defender had fallen trying to block the delivery, but the puck reached Keller for a wrist shot into the net.

The Flames had a couple of quality chances miss just wide or over the net in the first.

After a scoreless second period, the Flames opened the third on a power play. Mark Giordano’s shot deflected off teammate Elias Lindholm in front of the net and pinged off a goalpost in the final seconds of the man advantage.

Chychrun fired in a rebound that came out to him at 2:49 of the third period, after Dvorak tried to stuff the puck past Smith.

The Flames challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but it was upheld.

Smith, a former Coyotes goaltender, had 23 saves including one on Keller on a breakaway in the third period.

Vinnie Hinostroza missed a penalty shot with 7:26 to play that would have extended the Coyotes’ lead.

NOTES: Coyotes F Michael Grabner played in his first game since Dec. 1, a span of 41 games he missed after taking a stick to his right eye. ... D Jordan Oesterle returned after missing Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury. ... Coyotes F Josh Archibald was given a two-minute penalty for embellishment after he was taken down on a rush in the third period. ... The Flames played their eighth back-to-back set of games this season after playing at Vegas on Wednesday. ... Former Flames star Theo Fleury was named an inductee into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Calgary: Hosts Vegas on Sunday.

Arizona: Hosts Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

