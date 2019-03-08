Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) tries to score against Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) in the third period in an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Dallas. (Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press)

DENVER — The playoff-chasing Colorado Avalanche will be without captain Gabriel Landeskog for four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar announced the news Friday after practice. He called missing Landeskog a “huge loss.”

The All-Star forward was hurt in the third period Thursday at Dallas when he collided with Stars goaltender Ben Bishop.

Landeskog has a career-best 33 goals this season, including an NHL-leading 19 in the third period.

The 26-year-old Landeskog was the second overall pick by Colorado in 2011. He has 410 career points, becoming the second player in his draft class to reach the 400-point milestone.

Colorado is currently on the outside of the playoff picture with 14 games remaining. The team hosts Buffalo on Saturday.

