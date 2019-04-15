New York Islanders (48-27-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (44-26-12, third in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: New York leads series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference first round with a 3-0 lead in the series.

The Penguins are 15-8-5 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has scored 271 goals and ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 40.

The Islanders are 30-17-5 in Eastern Conference play. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.8 shots per game. The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Islanders won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel leads the Penguins with 40 goals, adding 36 assists and totaling 76 points. Phil Kessel has collected 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Anders Lee leads the Islanders with 28 goals, adding 23 assists and totaling 51 points. Jordan Eberle has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Jared McCann: day to day (undisclosed), Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body).

Islanders Injuries: Andrew Ladd: out for season (torn acl), Anthony Beauvillier: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.