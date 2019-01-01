Winnipeg Jets’ Ben Chiarot (7) checks Edmonton Oilers’ Tobias Rieder (22) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Brendan Lemieux scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets ended 2018 on an upbeat note, defeating the slumping Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Monday night.

Brandon Tanev and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets (25-12-2), who snapped a two-game skid.

Leon Draisaitl had a pair of goals and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the other for the Oilers (18-18-3), who lost all five games on their homestand and have dropped six in a row overall.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck robbed Draisaitl in tight with 23 seconds left to preserve the win.

Edmonton was first on the board, scoring with five minutes left in the first period as Connor McDavid displayed a burst of speed to get past a defender along the boards. McDavid then sent the puck in front for Nugent-Hopkins, who beat Hellebuyck for his 14th of the season.

The Jets tied it five minutes into the second when a long shot by Jacob Trouba was tipped by Tanev past Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen.

Winnipeg scored again about a minute later as a big scramble in front ended with the puck slipping under Koskinen. The goal was credited to Lemieux.

The Oilers pulled even on a power-play goal with two minutes left in the second on a one-timer from Draisaitl, his 20th of the season.

Winnipeg got that goal back just 29 seconds later when Wheeler picked the top corner.

Edmonton knotted the game again seven minutes into the third when McDavid picked off a pass and fed the puck in front to Draisaitl, who beat Hellebuyck with a backhand.

The Jets surged back in front with six minutes remaining on another goal by Lemieux, who came into Monday with only two goals in his career.

NOTES: Winnipeg won the season series 2-1. ... Two players made their debuts on the Edmonton blue line after being acquired in trades on Sunday. Alexander Petrovic came over in a deal with Florida, while Brandon Manning was dealt to the Oilers from Chicago.

UP NEXT

Jets: Play at Pittsburgh on Friday.

Oilers: Begin a four-game road trip Wednesday at Arizona.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.