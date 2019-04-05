Los Angeles Kings (30-41-9, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (34-37-10, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE:

The Ducks have gone 11-13-4 against division opponents.

The Kings are 14-20-6 on the road. Los Angeles has given up 54 power-play goals, killing 76.2 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on March 23, Los Angeles won 4-3. Alec Martinez recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 48 total points, scoring 14 goals and adding 34 assists. Rickard Rakell has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, four penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Troy Terry: out (lower body).

Kings Injuries: Kurtis MacDermid: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

