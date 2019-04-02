Los Angeles Kings (29-41-9, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (38-33-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces Arizona in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Gila River Arena.

The Coyotes are 20-15-4 at home. Arizona serves 7.1 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Lawson Crouse leads the team averaging 0.8.

The Kings are 12-11-3 against Pacific Division opponents. Los Angeles has converted on 16 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 34 power-play goals. In their last matchup on March 9, Arizona won 4-2. Christian Dvorak recorded a team-high 2 points for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Galchenyuk leads the Coyotes with 18 goals and has totaled 40 points. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has recorded five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .950 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.