Calgary Flames (49-23-7, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (29-40-9, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Calgary aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 12-10-3 against Pacific Division opponents. Los Angeles has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 16.3 percent of chances.

The Flames are 23-14-2 in road games. Calgary ranks second in the NHL averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau with 0.8. In their last meeting on March 25, Los Angeles won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 21 goals, adding 36 assists and totaling 57 points. Dustin Brown has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper body).

